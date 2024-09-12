Cotton Slightly Higher on Thursday

Cotton prices are trade with 10 to 15 point gains on Thursday morning. Futures ended the Wednesday session with contracts up 60 to 192 points across the board. The dollar index was up just 112 points on the day, with crude oil futures back up $1.68/barrel.

Now Hurricane Francine made landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday as a category 1.

The Seam ported 1,939 online cash cotton bale sales on Tuesday, averaging 65.45 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 9, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 30 points on September 10 at 79.10 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 29 points from the week prior on Thursday to 57.27 cents/lb.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 69.61, up 192 points, currently up 15 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.17, up 171 points, currently up 11 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.36, up 156 points, currently up 10 points

