Cotton Slightly Higher at Midday

Cotton futures are trading slightly higher at midday, with contracts 1 to 17 points higher The outside markets are supportive, with the Dollar Index down 15 points and Crude Oil up $0.81/barrel.

Export Sales data has the new year shipped and unshipped sales at 43% of the USDA forecast, 10% back of the 5-year average pace. Commitments are also down 30% from the same point last year.

The Cotlook A Index was 50 points lower to 95.15 cents/lb on 8/17. The AWP for cotton was updated to 71.14 cents/lb on Thursday, up 89 points from the previous week. Thursday’s cotton trade on The Seam saw 2,177 bales sold at an average prices of 80.76 cents/lb, down 4 cents from the previous day’s low volume.

Oct 23 Cotton is at 84.53, up 17 points,

Dec 23 Cotton is at 83.64, up 3 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 83.61, up 3 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

