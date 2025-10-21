Cotton Showing Weakness on Tuesday Morning

Cotton price action is down 23 to 30 points on Tuesday morning trade. Futures closed out the Monday session mixed with contracts down 12 to 4 points higher in the nearbys. The outside markets were pressure factors, with crude oil down 5 cents/barrel and the US dollar index up $0.188 to $98.380.

Th Friday online auction from The Seam showed 463 bales sold with an average price of 62.58 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady on 10/17 at 75.10 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 1 bale on October 17, with the certified stocks level at 16,752 bales. The AWP is still not being reported due to the government shutdown.

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 64.16, down 12 points, currently down 30 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 65.77, down 1 points, currently down 24 points

May 26 Cotton closed at 67.01, up 4 points, currently down 23 points

