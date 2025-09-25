Cotton Showing Thursday AM Gains Ahead of Export Sales Release

Cotton price action is up 7 to 16 points early on Thursday. Futures posted losses on Wednesday, with contracts falling 45 to 50 points in the front months. The outside markets were mixed, as the US dollar index was back up $0.617 on the day to $97.510 with crude oil futures $1.40 higher.

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed 910 sales at an average price of 62,86 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged at 77.85 cents on September 23. ICE cotton stocks were again steady on 9/22, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 69 points last week at 54.79 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 64.04, down 49 points, currently unch

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.17, down 47 points, currently up 13 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.11, down 45 points, currently up 10 points

