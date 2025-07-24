Cotton Showing Some Green at Midday

Cotton futures are showing positive trade on Wednesday, with contracts up 15 to 40 points so far at midday. Crude oil futures are down 10 cents midway through the session. The US dollar index is weaker, down $0.057 to $97.05.

The Seam showed sales of 1,093 bales on Tuesday, with an average price of 61.43 cents/lb. The world focused Cotlook A Index was down 80 points at 78.65 on July 21. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 7/22, with the certified stocks level at 22,337 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up a tick on Thursday at 54.72 cents/lb. It is in effect through this coming Thursday.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 66.97, up 38 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.4, up 15 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.76, up 15 points

