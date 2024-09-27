News & Insights

Cotton Showing Marginal Losses at Midday

September 27, 2024 — 05:13 pm EDT

Cotton futures are showing Friday weakness of 6 to 13 points in the nearby contracts. The dollar index is down 16 points, with crude oil futures back up 57 cents/barrel to provide some outside support. 

Export Sales data showed commitments at 4.959 million RB, which is a multi-year low for the current week. That is now 45% of the USDA export projection compared to the 56% average sales pace for the current week.

The Seam reported 868 online cash cotton bale sales on Thursday, averaging 67.83 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 26, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 90 points on September 26 at 84.90 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 223 points last Thursday to 61.06 cents/lb this afternoon. 

Dec 24 Cotton  is at 72.94, down 8 points,

Mar 25 Cotton  is at 74.71, down 6 points,

May 25 Cotton  is at 75.74, down 13 points

