Cotton Showing Marginal Gains to Kick Off Wednesday

Cotton prices are up 21 to 23 points so far on Wednesday. Futures closed with losses of 45 to 55 points across most contracts on Tuesday. The US dollar index was back up 202 points on the day.

Census data pegged cotton exports at just 826,342 bales during June, excluding linters. That was the lowest since November of last year and a 10- year low for June.

ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on August 5, leaving 18,991 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on August 2 at 79.60 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was cut by 108 points last Thursday afternoon to 53.94 cents/lb, and is in effect through this Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 67.3, down 48 points, currently up 23 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 68.95, down 47 points, currently up 22 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 70.17, down 50 points, currently up 23 points

