Cotton Showing Losses on Monday

Cotton futures are trading with losses of 45 to 146 points so far on Monday. The outside markets were mixed, with crude oil futures back down $1.27/barrel and the US dollar index up $0.304 to $98.950.

Weekly CFTC data showed spec funds trimming another 4,981 contracts from their net short position in cotton futures and options as of 4/22, taking it to -37,437 contracts.

The Seam reported 4,649 cash bales sold online on 4/25, at an average price of 64.17 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on Friday at 80.55 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 25 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 145 points last Thursday to 54.88 cents/lb.

May 25 Cotton is at 66.85, down 45 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 67.34, down 146 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 68.7, down 127 points

