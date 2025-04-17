Stocks

Cotton Showing Gains on Thursday Morning

April 17, 2025 — 02:40 pm EDT

Cotton price action is up 13 to 28 points so far on Thursday AM Trade. Futures posted Wednesday gains of 25 to 71 points. The outside markets were supportive, as crude oil futures were up $1.29/barrel on the day, with the US dollar index back down $0.922 to $99.143. The markets will be closed on Friday in observance of Good Friday.

The Seam reported 4,340 cash bales sold on 4/15, at an average price of 64.27 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 170 points on Tuesday at 76.40 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 15 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 212 points last week to 53.10 cents/lb. It will be updated tomorrow.

May 25 Cotton  closed at 65.79, up 71 points, currently up 13 points

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 66.37, up 25 points, currently up 28 points

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 67.91, up 31 points, currently up 18 points

