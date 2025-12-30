Cotton Showing Early Tuesday Strength

Cotton price action is up 30 to 40 points on Tuesday morning. Futures slipped lower into the close, with contracts posting losses of 10 to 15 points on the day. Crude oil futures were $1.09 per barrel higher at $57.83. The US dollar index was steady at $97.700.
The December 26 online auction from The Seam showed sales of 9,181 bales at an average price of 60.31 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on Wednesday at 74.00 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were steady on 12/26 with the certified stocks level at 11,600 bales. The Adjusted World Price was updated to 50.02 cents/lb on Monday morning after being delayed due to the holiday last week, up just 3 points from the week prior. The LDP rate is now 1.98 cents.
Mar 26 Cotton closed at 64.35, down 14 points, currently up 35 points
May 26 Cotton closed at 65.63, down 15 points, currently up 38 points
Jul 26 Cotton closed at 66.84, down 11 points, currently up 36 pointsOn the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
