Cotton Sees Slight Wednesday Losses

Cotton futures closed out Wednesday with losses limited to just 23 to 9 points in the nearbys. The outside markets are supportive factors, as the US dollar index is back down $0.037 on the day to $98.085, with crude oil futures $0.61 higher.
The Seam reported a total of 1,709 bales sold on Tuesday at an average price of 63.91 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was steady at 78.90 cents on August 26. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/26, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 48 points last week at 55.53 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday afternoon.
Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.41, down 6 points,
Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.68, down 3 points,
Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.44, down 9 points
