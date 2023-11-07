Cotton Seeking Support Levels

Cotton futures are looking to start Tuesday with another day of double digit losses. Dec futures are sitting just 40 points over their June low. Spot cotton fell another 1.2% to 2% on Monday, enough to put December 2024 at a carry/premium over spot Dec by 22 points. Old crop futures were down by 102 to 162 points while Dec ’24 shed only 65 points on the day.

The Crop Progress report showed 95% of bolls were open with AL, CA, GA, OK, SC, TN, and TX left. Harvest had advanced 8% points to 57% finished nationally. The average pace would be 55% finished. Harvest in TX had advanced 4% points to 47% finished and GA was listed at 46% harvested.

The Cotlook A Index was 50 points higher on 11/3 to 91.8 cents. The weekly Cotton Market Review from USDA showed 10,167 bales were sold at spot during the week for an average price of 76.73 cents/lb. USDA’s FSA reduced the AWP for cotton by 61 points to 68.11 cents/lb.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 78, down 162 points, currently down 74 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 80.92, down 120 points, currently down 55 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 82, down 118 points, currently down 56 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

