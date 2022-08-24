Cotton rises over 2% on technical buying, strength in grains

Updates prices, comment

Aug 24 (Reuters) - ICE cotton futures rose more than 2% on Wednesday, supported by some technical buying and gains in the grains market, as investor focus turned to weekly U.S. export numbers.

* The most-active December contract on ICE Futures CTZ2 was up 1.44 cents, or 1.3%, at 113.67 cents per lb at 1:38 p.m. ET (1738 GMT), having risen over 2% earlier in the session.

* Prices traded between 111.21 cents and 114.75 cents a lb.

* "There's a little bit of a technical buying action in the cotton market, and not a lot of activity related to the cash market, volume is light so that makes it easier for the buyers to move prices higher," said Valentin Olah, cotton risk management consultant at StoneX Group.

* Also lending support, Chicago grain futures extended gains, with corn reaching its highest in nearly two months as results from a widely followed Midwest field tour stoked concerns about weather damage to U.S. corn and soy crops. GRA/

* "There is very strong support at 108.00 and 105.00 (cents) and, likely, a brick wall near 100.00 for the near to medium-term," Louis Rose of Tennessee-based Rose Commodity Group wrote in a note.

* "Any further serious threats to U.S. supply could prove wildly bullish but lagging demand could mean such movements manifest as spikes rather than trends."

* Market participants now await the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly exports sales report due on Thursday.

* Total futures market volume fell by 4,847 to 13,892 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 2,292 to 206,585 contracts in the previous session.

(Reporting by Kavya Guduru in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Vinay Dwivedi)

((Kavya.Guduru@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.