Cotton rises over 1% as dollar retreats

Dec 16 (Reuters) - ICE cotton futures rose more than 1% on Thursday, helped by a retreat in the dollar and healthy U.S. exports overall.

* Cotton contracts for March CTH2 rose 1.55 cents, or 1.5%, at 107.34 cents per lb by 11:31 a.m. ET (1631 GMT). Prices traded between 105.88 cents and 107.72 cents a lb.

* "The best thing happening for cotton right now is the dollar edging down," said Rogers Varner, president of Varner Brokerage in Cleveland, Mississippi.

* "Cotton was also helped as sales were good, while shipments also picked up a little."

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) weekly export sales report showed net sales of 286,400 running bales, down 25% from the previous week but about 5% higher compared with the prior 4-week average. Increases were primarily for China.EXP/COT

* Also supporting the market were oil prices that firmed due to record U.S. implied demand and falling crude stockpiles. Higher oil prices make polyester, a substitute for cotton, more expensive. O/R

* World cotton production for the 2021/22 season is poised for a full comeback from a disappointing 2020/21 season, led by the United States, the International Cotton Advisory Committee said in its annual report.

* It forecast 2021/22 output at 25.71 million tonnes, a 6.01% increase from 2020/21.

* Also potentially on the radar, the U.S. Commerce Department placed export restrictions on several Chinese companies for several national security reasons.

* "The news hasn't impacted the market yet and it is not clear how it will impact cotton, but it definitely is a concern," added Varner.

* China is a major consumer of U.S. cotton.

* Total futures market volume fell by 3,894 to 11,758 lots. Data showed total open interest fell 596 to 232,578 contracts in the previous session.

(Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Ramakrishnan M.)

