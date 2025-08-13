Stocks

Cotton Reverting Lower on Wednesday

August 13, 2025 — 07:49 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are trading with midday losses of 47 to 63 cents so far on Wednesday. The US dollar index was back down $0.327 to $97.600, as crude oil futures are down another 84 cents.

USDA showed a total of 840,000 planted acres and 1.3 million harvested acres cut from cotton on Tuesday with yield up 53 lbs to 862 lbs/ac. Production was still trimmed by 1.39 million bales to 13.21 million bales. That, mixed with a 100,000 bale cut to old crop stocks to 4 million bales, helped to tighten the new crop stocks. That was down 1 million bales to 3.6 million with a 500,000 bale cut to exports.

The Seam reported 1,066 bales sold on the Tuesday online auction at an average price of 60.98 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back up 20 points at 78.20 cents on August 12. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/11, with the certified stocks level at 18,242 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 13 points on Thursday afternoon at 54.39 cents/lb. 

Oct 25 Cotton  is at 66.6, down 47 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 67.76, down 63 points,

Mar 26 Cotton  is at 69.33, down 51 points

