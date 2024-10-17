Cotton Reverting Lower on Thursday Morning Trade

Cotton futures are posting Thursday morning losses of 80 to 95 points so far. They ended the Wednesday session with contracts up 31 to 64 points across the board. The outside markets were mixed, with crude oil up $0.24/barrel and the US dollar index 285 points higher.

Tuesday afternoon’s Crop Progress report from NASS tallied the US cotton harvest at 34% complete, vs. the 30% average pace. Harvest in TX was 4 percentage points ahead of normal at 38%, with GA 1% behind at 19%. Condition ratings were up 5% to 34% as of October 13, with the Brugler500 index rising 11 points to 294. In TX ratings were 16 points improved, with GA up 4 points.

The Seam reported 301 bales of online sales on October 15 at an average price of 67.21 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down 125 points on October 15 at 82.80 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by another 40 points last week to 60.41 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 73.34, up 59 points, currently down 95 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 74.79, up 58 points, currently down 94 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 75.7, up 57 points, currently down 91 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

