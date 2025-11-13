Stocks

Cotton Reverting Higher on Thursday AM Trade

November 13, 2025 — 10:32 am EST

Cotton price action is steady to 12 points higher early on Thursday. Futures closed with losses of 50 to 58 points across the front months on Wednesday. Crude oil futures were down $2.56/barrel to $58.48 so far on the day, with the US dollar index $0.084 higher to $99.400.

The Tuesday online auction from The Seam showed 6,583 bales sold with an average price of 63.55 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 60 points on 11/11 at 75.80 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were up 3,490 on November 11 with the certified stocks level at 17,239 bales. 

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 63.3, down 58 points, currently up 1 point

Mar 26 Cotton  closed at 64.81, down 57 points, currently up 10 points

May 26 Cotton  closed at 66, down 57 points, currently up 12 points

