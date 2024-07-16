Cotton Retreating on Turnaround Tuesday

Cotton futures are down 79 to 109 points so far on Tuesday. The outside factors are adding pressure, with crude oil down another $1.07 and the US dollar index up 198 points.

NASS Crop Progress data indicated the US cotton crop ahead of the average development pace, with 64% squaring (vs. 63% on average) and 27% setting bolls (5% ahead of normal). Condition ratings were unchanged in the good/excellent categories at 45%, with 1% slipping from poor to very poor. The Brugler500 index was down 1 point to 319. By state, TX was 4 points lower, with GA up 4 points.

ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on July 15, leaving 41,122 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 30 points on July 15 at 81.80 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) was cut by 172 points on Thursday to 56.08 cents/lb last week and is effective through Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton is at 71.35, down 109 points,

Mar 25 Cotton is at 73.3, down 96 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 74.72, down 87 points

