Cotton In the Red at Midday

March 20, 2025 — 02:19 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder

Cotton futures are weaker again at Wednesday’s midday, with contracts down 15 to 29 points. Crude oil futures are back up $0.46/barrel, with the US dollar index up $0.513 on the day. The two-day Fed meeting will conclude this afternoon, with an interest rate decision announcement following. Most expect to see ranges unchanged this month.

S&P Global estimates the 2025 US cotton acres at 10.2 million acres, a 250,000 acres reduction from their January number and 1 million acres below last year’s total if realized. We will get the USDA’s official survey ideas in the March Intentions report at the end of the month. 

Tuesday’s online auction from The Seam showed 6,604 bales sold at an average price of 65.27 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 25 points on 3/18 at 79.00 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on March 18, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. The USDA increased the weekly Adjusted World Price (AWP) by 188 points last Thursday to 53.76 cents/lb. 

May 25 Cotton  is at 66.18, down 29 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 67.72, down 16 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 69.41, down 15 points

