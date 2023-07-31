News & Insights

Cotton Recovering through Midday

July 31, 2023 — 12:49 pm EDT

Current cotton prices are up by 20 to 34 points so far. Futures have seen a wide 256 point range so far for the first trading day of the week. 

The Cotlook A Index was 310 points weaker on 7/28 to 94.9 cents/lb. USDA’s weekly Cotton Market Review had 12,456 bales sold at spot for the week, averaging 81.79 cents/lb. The season’s total spot sales reached 775,610 bales compared to 1.625 million last year. The online cotton trading platform, The Seam, reported 2,544 bales were sold for an average price of 76.21 cents. The AWP was raised 356 points to 69.74 cents/lb.  

Dec 23 Cotton  is at 84.56, up 30 points,

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 84.7, up 29 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 84.7, up 25 points


