Stocks

Cotton Rallying on Tuesday

April 01, 2025 — 08:33 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Cotton futures are rallying on Tuesday with contracts up 80 to 128 points at midday. Crude oil futures are back down 21 cents/barrel, as the US dollar index is $0.053 lower on the day. 

The Seam showed 1,533 bales in online sales on 3/31 at an average price of 63.47 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 25 points on Friday at 78.90 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on March 28, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 97 points in on Thursday afternoon report to 53.66 cents/lb.

Commodity Bulletin: From crude oil to coffee, this FREE newsletter is for industry pros and rookies alike

 

May 25 Cotton  is at 68.11, up 128 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  is at 69.05, up 106 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  is at 70.73, up 81 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.