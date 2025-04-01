Cotton Rallying on Tuesday

Cotton futures are rallying on Tuesday with contracts up 80 to 128 points at midday. Crude oil futures are back down 21 cents/barrel, as the US dollar index is $0.053 lower on the day.

The Seam showed 1,533 bales in online sales on 3/31 at an average price of 63.47 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 25 points on Friday at 78.90 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on March 28, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 97 points in on Thursday afternoon report to 53.66 cents/lb.

Commodity Bulletin:

May 25 Cotton is at 68.11, up 128 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 69.05, up 106 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 70.73, up 81 points

