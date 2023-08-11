Cotton Rallying to New Highs for the Move

Dec futures are working at their highest price level in over a year, with a 257 point rally on the massive production loss. The other front months are also up by 183 to 232 points for midday. USDA also raised the cash price 3 cents to 79 cents/lb.

USDA increased abandonment by 910k acres and cut yield by 52 lbs/acre. That slashed output by 2.5m bales to 13.99 million. Old crop stocks were loosened by 450k to offset some of the supply loss, as unaccounted is now negative 330k bales. New crop usage lost 1.25m bales to export for a net 700k bale tighter carryout.

The Cotlook A Index was shown at 95.90 cents for 8/9, down by 15 points. The updated AWP for cotton is 70.25 cents/lb, from 70.19c last week. ICE Certified Stocks for 8/9 were 380 bales.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 88.59, up 244 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 88.35, up 220 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.19, up 195 points

