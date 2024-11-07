Cotton Rallying on Thursday Morning

Cotton prices are showing a 73 to 134 point rally to kick off Thursday morning. Futures faced outside pressure on Wednesday, as contracts were down 5 to 26 points. The outside markets were pressure factors, with crude oil steady down 9 cents/barrel and the US dollar index rallying 1,731 points to 105.055.

The Seam reported 1,661 bales of online sales on November 5 at an average price of 66.05 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, leaving 174 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was steady on 11/5 at 82.20 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was down 74 points to 58.54 cents/lb last week. It will be updated this afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 72.08, down 24 points, currently up 136 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 73.53, down 20 points, currently up 123 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 74.79, down 22 points currently up 117 points

