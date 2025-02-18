Cotton Rallying to Start Tuesday Trade

The cotton market is showing gains of 62 to 77 points this morning. Cotton prices closed out last week with Friday gains of 23 to 33 points. March was up 148 points on the week. Crude oil futures were down 75 cents/barrel on the day, with the US dollar index $0.531 lower.

CFTC data showed specs cutting back 1,926 contracts from their large net short in cotton futures and options as of 2/11. They took that net position to -60,481 contracts as of Tuesday.

The Cotlook A Index was up another 25 points on February 12 at 79.10 cents/lb. The Seam reported 4,022 bales of online sales on Thursday at an average price of 64.73 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on 2/13 at 218 bales of certified stocks. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) by 81 points at 53.99 cents/lb last Thursday afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 67.11, up 28 points, currently up 62 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 68.31, up 33 points, currently up 76 points

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 69.11, up 23 points, currently up 77 points

