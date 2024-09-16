Cotton Rallying to Start Monday Trade

Cotton prices are up 100 to 168 points across the board on Monday Morning. Futures settled the Friday session with contracts down 26 to 57 points across the board. December still saw a decent pop last week, up 194 points. The dollar index was down 226 points, with crude oil futures up just 29 cents/barrel.

The large managed money speculators were adding 6,827 contracts to their net short position as of 9/10 to 49,492 contracts.

Weekly Export Sales data total cotton export sale commitments at 4.764 million RB, which is the slowest since the 2016/17 marketing year. That is just 43% of the newly updated USDA export forecast, with the 5-year average for the current week at 53%.

The Seam ported 1,761 online cash cotton bale sales on Thursday, averaging 62.71 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 12, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 150 points on September 12 at 81.10 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was slashed by 127 points on Thursday afternoon 56 cents/lb. It is good through next Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 69.82, down 56 points, currently up 165 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.24, down 57 points, currently up 156 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.41, down 53 points currently up 130 points

