Cotton Rallying So Far on Tuesday

The cotton market is showing midday gains of 69 to 77 points. Crude oil futures are up 82 cents/barrel on the day, with the US dollar index $0.390 higher.

CFTC data showed specs cutting back 1,926 contracts from their large net short in cotton futures and options as of 2/11. They took that net position to -60,481 contracts as of Tuesday.

The Cotlook A Index was up another 25 points on February 14 at 78.80 cents/lb. The Seam reported 2,759 bales of online sales on Monday at an average price of 61.20 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady again on 2/14 at 218 bales of certified stocks. The USDA raised their Adjusted World Price (AWP) by 81 points at 53.99 cents/lb last Thursday afternoon.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 67.8, up 69 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 69.03, up 72 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 69.88, up 77 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.