Cotton Rallying on Wednesday

Cotton prices are up 96 to 152 points this morning. They shrugged off the weakness from overnight trade, with contracts closing with 12 to 35 point gains on Tuesday. The outside market factors were not supportive, with crude oil $1.02 lower and the US dollar index 75 points higher.

NASS Crop Progress data showed 44% of the US cotton crop was planted as of Sunday, an 11% increase on the week. That is now in line with the average pace over the last 5 years and 2% ahead of last year. TX was 2% back of the 5-year average pace at 37%, with GA 3% behind at 47%.

ICE certified cotton stocks were down 1,695 bales on a mix of new certs and decerts on May 20 at 190,653 bales. The Cotlook A Index was back down 25 points on May 20 at 85.60 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 18 points to 59.46 on Thursday and is good through this Thursday.

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 76.38, up 35 points, currently up 152 points

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 75.28, up 27 points, currently up 107 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 76.89, up 26 points, currently up 103 points

