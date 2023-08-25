Cotton Rallying into Weekend

Midday prices are up another triple digits for Friday, leaving the board at a net 380 point gain for the week (Dec). Through midday, Dec is still 30 points under the high from last week.

The Export Sales report showed 38.9k RBs of old crop cotton was booked during the week ending 8/17. New crop sales came in at 52.8k RBs. USDA reported 204k RBs of cotton was shipped leaving total old crop commitments at 5.17m RBs through the first 3 weeks of reporting. New crop commitments were at 344k RBs ahead of 24/25.

The Cotlook A Index for 8/24 was up by another 145 points to 95.85 cents/lb. The FSA lowered the AWP for cotton by 208 points to 69.06 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 347 bales on 8/21.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 87.42, up 133 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 87.23, up 119 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 87.03, up 102 points

