Cotton Rallying into Tuesday

Current cotton futures are up by 11 to 40 points so far for Tuesday. Futures were up by 29 to 91 points on the first trading day of the week. December saw a 154 point range on Monday.

The weekly Crop Progress report showed 64% of the national cotton crop was squaring as of 7/16. NASS showed 25% was setting bolls, up from 17% last week and 1% point under the 5-yr average. The weekly conditions hit 312 on the Brugler500 Index, down from 321 last week.

The Seam reported 2,286 bales were sold on 7/14 for an average gross price of 73.48 cents. The Cotlook A Index was unchanged on July 14 at 91.9 cents/lb on 7/14. The AWP was lowered 56 points to 64.94 cents/lb.

Oct 23 Cotton closed at 83.49, up 83 points, currently up 101 points

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 82.13, up 91 points, currently up 40 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 82.04, up 69 points, currently up 31 points

