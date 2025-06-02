Cotton Rallying Early on Monday, with Help From Outside Factors

Cotton prices action is trading with 70 to 140 point gains early on Monday. Crude oil prices are shooting higher, up $2.58, even as OPEC+ raised the expected July production by 411,000 barrels per day. The US dollar index is down $0.509 to $98.750 this morning. Cotton futures managed to sneak out front month gains of 20 to 22 points on Friday, as December was down a single point. July was 127 points in the red last week, with December down 87.

Export Sales data showed just 118,658 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on May 22, a 3-week low. Vietnam was the largest buyer of 65,600 RB, with 17,300 RB sold to Bangladesh. New crop was tallied at 13,822 RB. Shipments were back up to 275,379 RB in that week. The top destination was Vietnam at 117,00 RB, with 34,300 RB headed to Pakistan.

Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders data showed specs adding back 3,180 contracts to their net short position as of May 27 to 43,219 contracts.

The Thursday online sale from The Seam showed 450 bales sold at an average price of 66.34 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 25 points on 5/29 at 77.70. ICE cotton stocks were up 1,143 bales via new certifications on May 29 with a certified stocks level of 43,006 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 32 points last week at 53.84 cents/lb.

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 65.06, up 22 points, currently up 140 points

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 67.44, up 20 points, currently up 74 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 67.75, down 1 points, currently up 116 points

