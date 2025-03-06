Cotton Rallying Back on Thursday

Cotton price action posting gains of 32 to 81 176 so far on Thursday. The outside markets are mixed factors with pressure coming from crude oil futures, down 10 cents/barrel. The US dollar index is supportive, down another $0.127 on the day.

USDA showed export sales of 241,487 RB of for old crop cotton bookings in the week that ended on February 27, back up from the week prior and well above the same week last year. New crop sales were 105,634 RB, a MY high. Shipments were 334,035 RB in that week, which was the largest for the marketing year.

Commodity Bulletin:

Monthly data from Census showed a total of 1.038 million bales of cotton shipped in January, which was down 12.13% from last year but up 23.08% from December.

The Wednesday online auction from The Seam showed 852 bales sold, with an average price of 53.52 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was back down 130 points on 3/5 at 74.96 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were up another 662 bales on March 5 with the current level of certified stocks at 14,433 bales. The USDA cut back their Adjusted World Price (AWP) on Thursday afternoon by 78 points to 53.89 cents/lb. It will be updated later tomorrow.

Mar 25 Cotton is at 62.36, up 32 points,

May 25 Cotton is at 65.43, up 176 points,

Jul 25 Cotton is at 66.57, up 170 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.