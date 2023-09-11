Cotton Rallying Back through Monday

Midday cotton futures are rallying triple digits with gains of as much as 3 cents. The December contract is up 242 points to recover over half of last week’s drop.

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF shows rainfall in TX, bleeding into OK. Accumulations top out over 5”, but most TX and OK fields can expect at least 2”. LA and AR through the Carolinas will see less than ½" through the week.

USDA’s Ag Attache estimated India’s 23/24 cotton production at 26m bales. That matches last year’s output on 300-600k fewer HA and slight yield improvement yr/yr. The official USDA estimate is to see 25.5m bale output.

USDA’s weekly Classings summary showed 141,922 bales were classed in TX for a season total of 531,866 bales. No other states have begun submitting sufficient data.

The weekly Cotton Market Review from USDA had 11,118 bales sold during the week for an average price of 81.72 cents. The Cotlook A Index fell another 150 points to 95.90 cents/lb n9/8. The updated AWP for cotton was 73.55 cents/lb, up by 199 points from last week. ICE Certified Stocks were 2,352 bales on 9/7.

Dec 23 Cotton is at 88.36, up 245 points,

Mar 24 Cotton is at 88.48, up 239 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 88.58, up 230 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.