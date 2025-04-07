Cotton Rallying Back to Start Monday Trade

Cotton price action is up 93 to 160 points across most nearby contracts on Monday morning. Futures posted Friday losses of 115 to 144 points in the nearbys, with May down 354 points last week. Crude oil futures were $4.63/barrel lower, as the US dollar index was back up $0.821 on the day.
Outside of China’s retaliatory tariff of 34% on all US goods there were no major new announcements over the weekend.
Friday’s CFTC Commitment of Traders report showed managed money cutting back 7,176 contracts to their net short in cotton futures and options as of April 1. They held a net short of 66,634 contracts by Tuesday.
The Cotlook A Index was back down 50 points on April 3 at 79.60 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on 4/2, with the current level of certified stocks at 14,488 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 158 points on Thursday afternoon to 55.22 cents/lb.
May 25 Cotton closed at 63.36, down 144 points, currently up 164 points
Jul 25 Cotton closed at 64.56, down 115 points, currently up 129 points
Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.16, down 139 points, currently up 119 points
