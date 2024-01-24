Cotton Rallying Back on Wednesday

After cooling off earlier in the week, front month cotton prices are back up by 0.9% to 1% for Wednesday’s midday. New crop futures are also trading higher so far, though gains remain limited to 43 points at midday as the spread continues to widen.

The S&P Global cotton area estimate was 10.675 million acres for 24/25.

The Seam confirmed another 23.883 bales were sold on 1/19, to top the 22k on Thursday, for an average gross price of 75.84 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index increased another 65 points on 1/23 to 94 cents/lb. ICE certified stocks were 1,949 bales as of 1/19. The AWP for cotton is 65.47 cents/lb through Thursday.

Mar 24 Cotton is at 85.39, up 79 points,

May 24 Cotton is at 86.67, up 86 points,

Jul 24 Cotton is at 87.29, up 90 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

