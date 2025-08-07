Cotton Rallying Ahead of Export Sales Release

Cotton price action is up 41 to 58 points so far on Thursday. Futures were up 11 points in the October contracts on Wednesday, with other contracts down 23 to 27 points. The US dollar index was back down $0.561 to $98.020, as crude oil futures were another $0.73/barrel lower.

Following threats of increased tariffs if India doesn’t stop purchasing Russian oil, President Trump is set to raise tariffs by 25% to 50% on India starting on August 27 if they continue to import Russian oil.

The Seam reported cash online sales of just 10 bales at an average price of 59.15 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points at 77.75 cents on August 4. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/5, with the certified stocks level at 21,617 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back down 43 points on last week at 54.52 cents/lb. It is good through Thursday.

Oct 25 Cotton closed at 65.7, up 11 points, currently up 41 points

Dec 25 Cotton closed at 66.84, down 27 points, currently up 56 points

Mar 26 Cotton closed at 68.19, down 23 points currently up 55 points

