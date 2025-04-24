Stocks

Cotton Rally on Wednesday

April 24, 2025 — 05:37 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Cotton futures rallied across most contracts on Wednesday, with gains of 126 to 181 points. That was despite less than supportive outside market activity, with crude oil futures back down $2.03 /barrel and the US dollar index up $1.015 to $99.705.

The market was supported from chatter of easing trade tensions with China, though nothing has been officially announced. 

The Seam reported 2,639 cash bales sold online on 4/22, at an average price of 66.93 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on Tuesday at 78.10 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were steady on April 22 with a certified stocks level of 14,478 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 33 points last Thursday to 53.43 cents/lb. 

May 25 Cotton  closed at 68.75, up 171 points,

Jul 25 Cotton  closed at 69.03, up 181 points,

Dec 25 Cotton  closed at 69.97, up 126 points

