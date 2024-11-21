Cotton Rally on Wednesday

Cotton futures ended the midweek Wednesday session with contracts rallying 65 to 157 points. The outside markets were pressure factors but were shrugged off. The US dollar index is up 457 points, with crude oil futures back down 23 cents/barrel.

The Seam reported 2,808 bales of online sales on November 19 at an average price of 64.18 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Tuesday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 10 points on 11/19 at 79.45 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 24 points last week to 58.20 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 70.28, up 103 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 71.51, up 101 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 72.65, up 97 points

