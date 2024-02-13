News & Insights

Stocks

Cotton Rally Continues In Spite of Strong Dollar

February 13, 2024 — 02:35 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Cotton futures are getting back on th rally train at midday, with contracts up 16 to 133 points at midday. The old crop cotton futures are still leading the charge, as US stocks expectations are getting tight with solid export demand. The market is trying to do it’s part in price rationing! The US dollar index is up 653 points at midday, as CPI data came in higher than expected. Crude oil futures are helping cotton, with mid-session gains of $1.41/barrel.

The Seam reported 6,099 bales sold on Monday at an average price of 86.98 cents/lb. That was a 8.26 cent increase from the average sale price on Friday. The Cotlook A Index for 2/12 was 99.65 cents/lb, up by another 2.25 cents from the previous day. The AWP is 70.04 cents/lb. It will be updated on Thursday.

 

Mar 24 Cotton  is at 91.86, up 133 points,

May 24 Cotton  is at 92.41, up 111 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  is at 92.64, up 113 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.