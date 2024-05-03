Cotton Rallies to End Week of Losses

Cotton futures closed out the week on a better note for the bull as contracts were up 53 to 244 points. July was down 284 points this week, with December 134 points lower. A weaker US dollar helped to close out the day with losses of 218 points.

Commitment of Traders data shows managed money in cotton futures and options flipping to a new net short position during the week that ended on 4/30 to -1,934 contracts that was a bear move of 11,435 contracts on the week the ended on Tuesday.

ICE certified cotton stocks were down 11 bales on the first of May at 186,110 bales. The Cotlook A Index was back down 175 points on May 2 at 83.55 cents/lb. The AWP dropped another 78 points to 60.55.

May 24 Cotton closed at 77.36, up 244 points,

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 78.06, up 244 points,

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 75.97, up 179 points

