Cotton Rallies Out of Christmas

Cotton futures are trading 38 to 54 points higher with a strong open in early Tuesday action. The market was closed on Monday. Front month cotton futures were 38 to 64 points higher on Friday. That left the March contract at a net weekly 17 point drop.

The weekly CFTC data had cotton spec traders with a 1,252-contract net short at the 12/19 settle. That was a 7,757 contract weaker net short for the week as 4k fewer longs were in play and the group added 3.6k new shorts. Commercial cotton traders were adding 2.5k new longs and closing 2.5k existing shorts through the week. That left the hedge group with a 42,635 contract net short.

Cotton Ginnings data from Friday’s USD report showed 10.21 million RB of cotton had been ginned as of December 15. That was the smallest total for mid-December since 2015 and a 1.73 million RB increase in the first 2 weeks of December.

The Cotlook A Index weakened by 75 points to 89.45 for 12/19. The AWP for the week is 63.80, down from 65.67 cents the previous week. It will be in effect until next Thursday. The ICE certified stocks for 12/19 were 5,141 bales.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 79.76, up 63 points, currently up 54 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.64, up 62 points, currently up 53 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 81.07, up 64 points, currently up 17 points

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

