Cotton Rallies into Monday’s Close

Cotton futures found some late session support, with contracts up 7 to 16 in the nearbys at the close. The outside markets were slight pressure factors, as crude oil futures were down 20 cents/barrel on the day, with the US dollar index up 83 points on the day.

This afternoon’s Cotton Systems report showed a total of 216 RB of cotton consumed domestically in December, with stocks at 989 RB.

The Seam reported 1,380 bales of online sales on January 31 at an average price of 60.10 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on Friday, at 218 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was down another 50 points on 1/31 at 77.30 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was back up 31 points from the previous week last Thursday afternoon at 54.02 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 66.04, up 16 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 67.11, up 7 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 68.22, down 1 points

