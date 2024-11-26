Cotton Rallies as Dollar Falls

Cotton futures closed out the trade session with gains of 53 to 95 points on Monday. The outside markets were mixed, as the US dollar index is down 667 points. Crude oil futures are down $2.15/barrel.

The last NASS Crop Progress report of the year showed the US cotton harvest at 84% complete, above the 80% average pace via the 5-year average.

The Seam reported 7,084 bales of online sales on November 22 at an average price of 63.99 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged again on Friday, at 13,274 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on 11/22 at 80.95 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was lowered by 229 points last Thursday afternoon to 55.91 cents/lb.

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.72, up 95 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.72, up 83 points,

Jul 25 Cotton closed at 73.68, up 68 points

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.