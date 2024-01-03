News & Insights

Cotton Rallies Back for Wednesday

January 03, 2024 — 08:34 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart

The Wednesday cotton session was back up by 87 to 100 points for Wednesday. The Dollar Index was up again on Wednesday for the 5th straight session and a net 1.541 increase.  

NOAA’s 7-day QPF has heavy rainfall for the gulf with as much as 10” accumulated for the FL panhandle. Most of the inland cotton area can expect at least 2”, though TX will miss out. The current drought monitor from 12/28 had most of LA and AL in D3-D4 drought. 

The Cotton Growers Acreage Survey for 2024 shows intentions for 10.19 million acres vs. USDA’s 2023 figure of 10.23 million. 

The Seam reported 13,493 bales of cotton was sold online on 12/27 with an average gross price of 74.09 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was 91.40 on 1/2, UNCH from the day prior. The AWP was 36 points higher for the week at 64.16 cents/lb. 

 

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 80.93, up 99 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 82.07, up 99 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 82.8, up 94 points

