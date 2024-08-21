Cotton Rallies Again on Wednesday

Cotton prices rounded out the midweek session with contracts closing 46 to 101 points higher. The US dollar index is down another 254 points and nearing $101, with crude oil losing $0.94 per barrel.

ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on August 20, leaving 12,767 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 140 points on August 20 at 80 cents/lb. The USDA Average World Price (AWP) is 55.35 cents/lb for the next week through Thursday, up 11 points on the week.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 70.35, up 101 points,

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 71.62, up 94 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 72.67, up 91 points

