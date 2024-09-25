Cotton Rallies Again on Tuesday

Cotton futures closed with gains of 9 to 140 points across the board on Tuesday, led by the nearbys. The dollar index was down 520 points, with crude oil futures up $1.20/barrel to provide some support.

The US cotton crop was listed at 63% with bolls open, as harvest progressed to 14% complete as of 9/22, 2% above normal according to NASS. Condition ratings slipped 2% to 37% gd/ex, as the Brugler500 index was down a sharp 13 points to 295, with a 7% increase to poor/very poor ratings at 33%. Ratings in TX dropped 25 points on the week, with GA up 6.

The Seam reported 814 online cash cotton bale sales on Monday, averaging 64.48 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on September 23, leaving 265 bales of cert stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 50 points on September 23 at 85.05 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was raised by 283 points last Thursday to 58.83 cents/lb. That is good through this Thursday.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 74.09, up 57 points,

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 75.85, up 71 points,

May 25 Cotton closed at 76.93, up 77 points

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.