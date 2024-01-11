News & Insights

Cotton Rallied Triple Digits on Thursday

January 11, 2024 — 07:48 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Nearby cotton prices closed with 50 to 118 point gains across the front months, which left the March contract at a net weekly 117 point gain. The Dollar index closed off the daily high on Thursday for a net 0.05% loss. 

USDA’s FAS reported 262,478 RBs of cotton was booked during the week that ended 1/4. That was more than double the week prior and compares to the 5-wk average of 164k RBs. USDA had China and Vietnam as each booking +100k RBs. 

The Cotlook A Index was 25 points stronger on 1/9 to 90.65 cents/lb. The Seam had 4,046 bales sold online for an average gross price of 72.15 cents/lb for 1/8. The AWP was up by another 80 points to 64.96 cents/lb. 

Mar 24 Cotton  closed at 81.36, up 118 points,

May 24 Cotton  closed at 82.33, up 100 points,

Jul 24 Cotton  closed at 82.94, up 81 points

