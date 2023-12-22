Cotton Rallied Triple Digits into Friday

The cotton futures are up by 61 to 90 points and are 36 points off the triple digit overnight gains into the last trade day of the week. Cotton futures printed a 150 range within -90 and +64 points (March). The front months closed lower while the new crop contracts were 10 to 18 points higher.

FAS Export Sales data had 146,671 RBs of cotton booked during the week that ended 12/14. Weekly export shipments were a MY high 222k RBs, which took the total export to 2.83m RBs. That is still 22% behind last year’s pace, though the 8.12m RBs of total commitments is only 6% behind last year.

The Cotlook A Index weakened by 75 points to 89.45 for 12/19. The AWP for the week is 63.80, down from 65.67 cents the previous week. It will be in effect until next Thursday. The ICE certified stocks for 12/19 were 5,141 bales.

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 79.13, down 8 points, currently up 91 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 80.02, down 4 points, currently up 84 points

Jul 24 Cotton closed at 80.43, down 13 points, currently up 76 points

