Cotton Pushing Lower Early on Thursday

After the midweek pause, cotton prices are trading lower again into Thursday with 1.4% losses. Front month cotton futures closed the midweek session 34 to 101 points in the black.

Daily Classings data showed 72.2k bales were classed as upland cotton on 10/18. That would bring the YTD total to 1.69 million bales through Wednesday, and would compare to 2.09 million bales during the same time last year.

The Cotlook A Index was steady at 95.25 cents/lb on 10/13. USDA’s AWP for cotton is 71.06 through Thursday. Certified stocks were 53,400 bales on 10/16, up by 3k.

Dec 23 Cotton closed at 84.24, up 101 points, currently down 127 points

Mar 24 Cotton closed at 86.25, up 82 points, currently down 124 points

May 24 Cotton closed at 87.41, up 62 points, currently down 114 points

