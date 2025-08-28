Cotton Pushing Higher on Thursday

Cotton futures are trading with gains of 41 to 80 points across most contracts on Thursday. The US dollar index is back down $0.392 on the day to $97.735, with crude oil futures $0.53 lower.

USDA reported a total of 179,333 RB of cotton sold in the week ending on August 21, an improvement from last week of 70.19% and 92.81% above last year in the same week. Shipments dropped to the lowest since last November at 112,656 RB.

The Seam reported a total of 290 bales sold on Wednesday at an average price of 60.51 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 70 points at 78.20 cents on August 27. ICE cotton stocks were steady on 8/27, with the certified stocks level at 15,474 bales. USDA’s Adjusted World Price (AWP) was up 48 points last week at 55.53 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Oct 25 Cotton is at 65.82, up 41 points,

Dec 25 Cotton is at 67.47, up 79 points,

Mar 26 Cotton is at 69.2, up 76 points

