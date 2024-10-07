Cotton Pushing Higher on Monday Morning

Cotton prices are trading with Monday Morning gains of 40 to 50 points. Futures closed the Friday session with contracts up 22 to 54 points across the board. That helped December to close the week with a 55 point gain. Crude oil futures were up $0.83/barrel ahead of the weekend with the world waiting on Israel’s response to Iran’s ballistic missile attack from earlier in the week. It was a relatively quiet weekend on that front, though crude is pushing higher this morning. That is adding some support, with the dollar index up 490 points.

Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds at a net short of just 12,147 contracts as of 10/1.

The Seam reported 684 online cash cotton bale sales on Thursday, averaging 74.59 cents/lb. ICE cotton stocks were unchanged on October 2, leaving 265 bales of certified stocks. The Cotlook A Index was up 25 points on October 3 at 85.10 cents/lb. The USDA Adjusted World Price (AWP) was trimmed by 25 points on Thursday to 60.81 cents/lb and is good through next week.

Dec 24 Cotton closed at 73.27, up 54 points, currently up 45 points

Mar 25 Cotton closed at 75.28, up 48 points, currently up 45 points

May 25 Cotton closed at 76.52, up 47 points, currently up 44 points

